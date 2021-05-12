PREVIOUS|
Costco offering 65-inch Series 4 TCL TV for $50 off

The TV is Roku-enabled, which means youâ€™ll have access to over 500,000 movies and television shows

May 12, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

TCL 65-inch TV

Costco Canada currently has TCL’s 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart TV on sale.

The TV is listed on TCLâ€™s website for $549.99 and is available at Costco for $499.97.

This Wi-Fi-enabled 4K TV features a 60Hz LED display with a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. Additionally, the TV is Roku-enabled, which means youâ€™ll have access to over 500,000 movies and television shows, as well as live sports, news, music, kids and families, health, science and technology and health-related content.

Itâ€™s worth noting that an additional eco fee is added before checkout. The Eco fee is based on your delivery location and can be anywhere from $10 to $30.

To check out more information about the 4K HDR TV or to order it, click here.

Source: Costco Canada

