ZTE reveals Axon 30 Ultra specs and May 27th pre-order date

The latest ZTE flagship, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, will be available to pre-order on May 27th.
The smartphone costs $749 USD (roughly $907 CAD) and can be purchased outright from ZTE. While the device might be a little harder to get in Canada given it’s not sold through Canadian carriers, it’s still an attractive smartphone with several top-of-the-line specs.
Camera features
The real selling feature of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is its camera array.
ZTE says that the Axon 30 features three main lenses, each with its own function. There’s a 64-megapixel lens with a 35mm equivalent focal length and an f/1.9 aperture. Next up is another 64-megapixel wide-angle lens with OIS. The company doesn’t mention what focal length this lens uses, but it does have an f/1.6 aperture, allowing it to take in more light at night.
The final main lens is a 64-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle shooter. ZTE says that it’s using computational photography techniques to remove edge warping that will hopefully achieve an effect similar to the OnePlus 9 series’ hardware.
The final camera is an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with a 60x periscope array to help take images with lots of zoom.
ZTE says all of these cameras work together in creative ways, allowing users to shoot three frames at once to get three different angles from a single push of the shutter button. The Axon 30 Ultra also has the ability to load in your own 3D Luts to make custom filters.
Hardware
The phone weighs in at 188g, giving it a light feeling, and the main body is only 8mm thin, making it feel great in the hand. It should be mentioned that the camera bump is pretty large — anyone who hates big cameras will likely want to stay away.
ZTE is also hyping up its back panel that features a smooth grain feel that’s anti-glare, scratch-resistant and fingerprint-proof.
On the front, the phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth.
Inside the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 12GB RAM option with 256GB of storage option 12GB RAM option, and the device features 60-watt fast charging
Pricing
The base model version with 8GB of RAM comes in at $749 USD (roughly, $907 CAD) the upgraded option with 12GB of RAM costs $849 USD (roughly, $1,028 CAD).Â Pre-orders start on May 27th.Â
Comments