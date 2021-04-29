PREVIOUS|
Ontario’s vaccine booking portal will be open to all adults by May 24

The new timeline comes as the government is expecting a significant increase in vaccine shipments

Apr 29, 2021

1:38 PM EDT

The government of Ontario has announced that all adults will be eligible to book a vaccine through the provincial portal by May 24th.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement during a press conference on April 29th.

Adults who are aged 40 and above will be eligible to book through the portal during the week of May 10th while those 30 years of age and older will be eligible to do so during the week of May 17th. Residents who are 18 years of age and older will be eligible by May 24th.

The new timeline comes as the government is expecting a significant increase in Pfizer vaccines over the next few weeks. The government is also expecting another shipment of 388,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine towards the start of May.

The provincial government launched the portal on March 15th when it opened up eligibility for those who are 80 years of age and above.

