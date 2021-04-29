Bed Bath & Beyond and DoorDash partner to launch same-day delivery

Bed Bath & Beyond has partnered with DoorDash to launch same-day delivery in Canada amid ongoing lockdowns.
Customers are now able to shop online for products from Bed Bath & Beyond and select Buy Buy Baby locations and have them delivered to their house within a few hours.
Bed Bath & Beyond notes that the service is being introduced at a discounted rate of $4.99 for orders over $39 until May 20th, 2021. The service will then cost $9.99 afterwards.
“We’re proud to partner with leading retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to offer their vast selection to Canadians via store-to-door delivery, helping them access customers wherever they are through their own online channels,” said Casey North, the vice-president of DoorDash Drive, in a statement.
The same-day delivery service is being offered in 47 cities in nine provinces across Canada. Customers in eligible postal codes can access the feature by selecting ‘Same Day Delivery’ on the Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby websites.
Orders placed by 4pm local time on Monday to Saturday will be delivered the same day, while the ordering deadline for same-day delivery on Sundays will be 3pm.
Source: Bed Bath & Beyond
