It looks like Apple’s new iMacs come with a colourful, woven USB-C to Lightning cable

Apple announced fancy, colourful new iMac computers at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event, as well as fancy, colourful new keyboards and mice to go with them.
Well, it turns out the colours don’t stop there — according to a picture on Apple’s website, it looks like the new iMacs come with a matching USB-C to Lightning cable too.
If you head to the ‘Pricing’ page for the new iMac’s on Apple’s website and scroll down to the bottom, there’s a lovely little ‘What’s in the Box’ section. It includes this picture:
You see that? That’s a subtle blue USB-C to Lightning cable. But wait… we can do better. Computer, enhance!
It’s a woven cable. Just like the colour-matched woven iMac power cable.
Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Jon, it’s just a colourful cable! Who cares?”
I care. And you should too.
Apple’s been cheap with its cables for too long. It was only last year that it started including USB-C to Lightning cables with iPhones (and Apple stopped giving people power bricks at the same time). Before that, it was the same awful USB-A to Lightning cable that would fall apart if you bent it too far. Woven cables tend to hold up much better over a long period of time, and my hope is that this new, colourful woven cable will too.
The world is moving forward with USB-C — Apple’s MacBooks have been all-in on the port for a while now. So, it makes a lot of sense that the company’s including a USB-C to Lightning cable with the new iMac. Also, Apple’s Mac accessories charge with Lightning — since they match the new iMac colours, why shouldn’t the cable?
Of course, this is speculation based on a photo — it’s entirely possible the image is pure marketing and the cable included in the box is the regular white, rubber USB-C to Lightning cable Apple’s sold for years. But I hope that’s not the case, mostly because when I have to stop using my Magic Mouse and flip it upside down to charge it, I want to do so in style.
