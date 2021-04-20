Apple shows progress towards making its products carbon neutral

We know that Apple’s overarching goal is for the company’s global corporate operations to be carbon neutral, including all of its offices, stores and data centers running on 100 percent renewable energy.
During its ‘Spring Loaded’ event today, the tech giant unveiled several new and upgraded devices that aim to be environmentally friendly.
Let’s take a look at what these devices are made of:
iMac
The new iMac is built using a low-carbon aluminum enclosure and 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of its main logic board. Additionally, it’s packed and shipped in a 100 percent wood fibre box from responsibly managed forests. The magnets in its speakers, power connector and fan motor are made with 100 percent recycled rare earth elements.
iPad Pro
The new iPad Pro that features Appleâ€™s M1 chip has a 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure along with 100 percent rare earth elements in the magnets of the speakers and its enclosure. The iPad will also be packaged and shipped in a box made completely of wood fibre recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.
AirTag
The newly-introduced AirTag will use 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and recycled wood fibre packaging.
New purple iPhone 12
Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 in a purple colour today thatâ€™s sure to get heads turning. Do you know what else is sure to get heads turning? All iPhone 12 models utilize 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all their magnets, including the camera, Taptic Engine, MagSafe and all of Appleâ€™s MagSafe accessories.
Apple TV 4K
Apple TV 4K will utilize 100 percent recycled aluminum in the Siri remote and its enclosure, along with 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board. Like other devices, this too will be packaged and shipped in a box made of recycled wood fibers.
Apple is proud to be carbon neutral & by 2030 our products and manufacturing will be too. We take a new step today with a $200M fund to invest in working forests, one of natureâ€™s best tools to remove carbon.ðŸŒ³ðŸŒŽ Â https://t.co/HCWyE0vbIF
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 15, 2021
“This week marks the annual Earth Day celebration, and I couldn’t be more proud of the environmental initiatives and commitments we are making at Apple,” said Tim Cook at the Spring Loaded event.
Apple aims to be 100 percent carbon neutral across its entire end-to-end footprint by 2030. Including its supply chain and the use of its products.
Source: Apple
