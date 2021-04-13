Government announces over $50 million in funding to bring connectivity to parts of Quebec

The federal government has announced over $50 million in funding for two projects to bring high-speed internet to parts of Quebec.
The projects will bring connectivity to the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Memphremagog regions in the province. Funding for the projects is being provided through the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.
Around 2,600 households in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region will have access to Bell high-speed internet services by September 2022 through a $29 million investment.
“Bell is proud to collaborate with the governments of Quebec and Canada, to help lead the way in this historic undertaking for Quebec and to give more citizens of the Bas-Saint-Laurent region access to Bell’s fast, reliable high-speed internet,” said Charles Gosselin, the director of government affairs at Bell Canada, in a statement.
The project will improve connectivity in 18 municipalities including Notre-Dame-des-Neiges, L’Isle-Verte, Saint-Eusèbe and Auclair.
Further, the government is investing $22.7 million to connect 3,000 homes in the Memphremagog region. Through the project, households will have access to Cogeco high-speed internet by September 2022.
The investment will accelerate the deployment of high-speed internet in several municipalities including Austin, Ayer’s Cliff, Bolton-Est and Eastman.
“We are delighted to be part of this major project that will mark the history of Quebec and its citizens in the regions,” said Frédéric Perron, the president of Cogeco Connection, in a statement.
Last week, the government announced $19.8 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to Mauricie through the Operation High Speed initiative.
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)
