Android’s new Fast Pair design is official, now works with over 100 devices

Well, it’s official: Android has a new Fast Pair interface.
Fast Pair, if you haven’t heard, is an Android feature that makes it easier to pair Bluetooth accessories like earbuds, headphones or smartwatches with your phone. It also links devices to your Google account, which can make it easier to connect a pair of earbuds to a new smartphone after you upgrade.
The new Fast Pair design clearly takes inspiration from Apple’s AirPods connection interface. When setting up a Bluetooth accessory for the first time, a large pop-up appears, covering roughly the screen’s bottom-half. It shows the accessory you’re trying to connect and has a big, blue ‘Connect’ button to pair the accessories.
Although the official Android Twitter account tweeted about the new experience today, it started showing up in December 2020.
The new Fast Pair experience on #Android is here. With an updated, easier-to-use layout, see how it makes connecting Bluetooth devices to 100+ devices from partners like @JBLaudio and @SonyElectronics more simple and convenient all with a single tap. pic.twitter.com/cWuMMcATrP
The new interface partially replaces the old pop-up, which looked like a typical Android notification and was easy to miss. Hopefully, the new design makes it easier to use the feature without getting in people’s way.
Along with announcing the refreshed Fast Pair feature, the Android Twitter account also pointed out that over 100 devices now support Fast Pair. That likely means your next pair of Bluetooth earbuds will Fast Pair with your phone — Fast Pair is much easier than typical Bluetooth pairing.
