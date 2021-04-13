Netflix makes kids’ profiles more visually appealing

Netflix has announced that it’s giving its ‘Kids’ profiles a refreshed look.
There’s a new row of most-watched content on the home screen that features characters from the shows above the tiles.
“We wanted to represent a title in the way that kids most recognize it — through the characters. This is going to be like a kid walking into their own room, where they know where every Lego piece is,” said Michelle Parsons, product manager for kids and family at Netflix, in an interview with Variety.
Netflix Original family shows aren’t the only content that’s available in the favourites row, with titles from the streaming service’s full catalogue also appearing. Kids need to watch a TV show or movie at least once for it to appear in the list.
Additionally, Netflix says it is now using information about what was previously watched to improve its recommendations. The streaming service says the change is rolling out to devices globally, but that it will be tested on tablets and mobile devices in the coming months.
