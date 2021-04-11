Government invests $19.8 million to bring high-speed internet to Mauricie, Quebec

The federal and Quebec governments are investing $1.9.8 million to bring high-speed internet to over 1,600 households in Mauricie, Quebec.
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne made the announcement on April 9th and stated that the project will be funded under the Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.
The initiative aims to connect 148,000 households in Quebec through agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies (Vidéotron, Cogeco, Bell, Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus).
The government is working with Cogeco on this project. The project aims to promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online sales and telework.
“The people of Mauricie, as in other Quebec regions, absolutely need reliable connectivity. The COVID-19 crisis has shown the importance of having access to broadband digital services,” Champagne said in a statement.
“By investing in these high-speed internet projects in the region, we’re helping bridge the digital divide, stimulate economic growth and create jobs.”
Operation High Speed will give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government aims to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Image credit: @fp_champagne
