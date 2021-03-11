New renders of the upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked courtesy of WinFuture.
A whole host of press release-quality renders have been posted that show off the phones in several different colours and from a few different angles. This leak comes just ahead of the official OnePlus 9 series reveal on March 23rd.
There’s a whole launch lead-up scheduled on the phone’s official site, but with this leak, the built-up hype has been deflated quite a bit.
If you’re curious as to what the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are rumoured to look like, you can check out the images of the phones below. The OnePlus 9 is in blue, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is black. The leaks showcased several other colours, including silver, green, and purple.
As for the measurements, the OnePlus Pro will have a 6.5-inch screen, while the Pro will feature a 6.7-inch display. Regarding its cameras, those have already been teased a bit in a previous story. The company’s CEO, Pete Lau, also posted ultra-wide pictures using the phone’s new 50-megapixel tech.
The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will launch on March 23rd and though these leaks are likely accurate, nothing is confirmed until OnePlus officially unveils its new handsets.
Image Credit: WinFuture
Source: WinFuture
