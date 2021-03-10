To further the OnePlus 9 series hype cycle, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has posted a sample from the new upcoming smartphone’s ultra-wide camera.
Since partnering with Hasselblad, the company announced that it’s using a new IMX789 sensor. It also shared that its ultra-wide camera uses both of its main lenses to take these photos and to remove the distorted fish-eye effect most ultra-wide lenses feature.
Ultra-wide photography literally broadens your horizons. Shouldnâ€™t it also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with a conventional ultra-wide. On the right, the same (and yet totally different) photo taken with the #OnePlus9Series, free of distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faP
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2021
The sample shows two pictures of a building. One has pretty nasty warped edges and the other shows a straight line and looks more natural.
Beyond that, neither photo looks stunning in any particular way, but to cut OnePlus some slack, this could be due to Twitter’s image compression. Also, the real purpose of the tweet is more to show off how the OnePlus 9 handles ultra-wide pictures.
Source: Pete Lau
