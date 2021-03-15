PREVIOUS|
Best Buy drops prices on smartphone accessories by up to 50 percent

Mar 15, 2021

2:58 PM EDT

Best Buy Canadaâ€™s Mobile Friends and Family Sale is underway, which means you can score gift cards of up to $200 when you sign up for some of the retailerâ€™s top-tier phone plans.

And to sweeten the deals, theyâ€™re also slashing prices on a number of smartphone accessories.

Check out the deals below:

Insignia 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99 (save $20)

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit for $249.99 (save $50)

InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite Privacy+ Screen Protector for iPhone 12/12 Pro for $25.99 (save $8)

Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21 for $19.99 (save $10)

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C Wall Charger with USB-C to Lightning Cable for $29.99 (save $10)

OtterBox Symmetry Otter + Pop Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone SE (2nd Gen)/8/7 for $44.99 (save $20)

Logitech POWERED Qi Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock for $129.99 (save $40)

Razer Kishi Gaming Controller for iOS for $109.99 (save $40)

Mophie 4-in-1 Qi Wireless Charging Mat for $149.99 (save $50)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

 

