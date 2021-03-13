Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as any other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
The Luminaries [Amazon Exclusive]
In the 1860s, a young adventurer travels from the U.K. to New Zealand’s South Island to start a new life during the West Coast Gold Rush.
Based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 novel of the same name, The Luminaries was adapted by Catton and stars Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes), Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday).
Original TV broadcast: June 2020 (UK)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 11th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Six episodes (57 to 59 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent (based on 30 reviews)
Stream The Luminaries here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with a $69/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
Cherry [Apple Original]
An army medic with PTSD turns to robbing banks to fund his opioid addiction.
Based on Nico Walker’s 2018 novel of the same name, Cherry was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Ciara Bravo (Red Band Society).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: March 12th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent (based on 149 reviews)
Stream Cherry here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
For more on what’s coming to Apple TV+ in the next several months, click here.
Crave
Allen v. Farrow
HBO’s controversial docuseries about the Woody Allen sexual abuse allegations concludes this week with its fourth and final episode.
The series was directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Invisible War).
Crave release date: March 14th, 2021 at 9pm ET
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: around one hour
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 (based on 51 reviews)
Stream All v. Farrow here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription was required.
The Broken Hearts Gallery
After getting dumped by her boyfriend, Lucy creates a pop-up art gallery to display items from people’s previous relationships.
The Broken Hearts Gallery was written and directed by Natalie Krinsky (directorial debut) and stars Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things).
Original theatrical release date: September 11th, 2021
Crave release date: March 12th, 2021
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based on 109 reviews)
Stream The Broken Hearts Gallery here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription was required.
Genera+ion
A group of high school students’ exploration of modern sexuality puts them into conflict with the beliefs of their conservative community.
Genera+ion was created by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel and stars Nathanya Alexander (Ocean’s Eight), Justice Smith (The Get Down), Chloe East (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) and Nava Mau (Disclosure).
Genera+ion is the latest original from the U.S.-only HBO Max to come to Crave as part of Bell Media’s Canadian exclusive content deal with Warner Media.
Crave release date: March 11th, 2021 (first three episodes, then two episodes on March 25th, then one on April 1st; eight-episode second half of the season premieres later in 2021)
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent (based on 18 reviews)
Stream Genera+ion here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription was required.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision [Disney+ Original]
With WandaVision wrapped up on Disney+, the streaming service is now airing a new documentary special about the making of the series.
Specifically, the episode follows Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision) and other members of the cast and crew as they film the various episodes, including the one taped in front of a live studio audience.
It’s important to note that Marvel Studios Assembled is a larger series that will offer behind-the-scenes looks at other Marvel Studios productions in the future, including Black Widow and Hawkeye.
Disney+ Canada release date: March 12th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 58 episodes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Marvel Studios Assembled here.
Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.
Netflix
Last Chance U: Basketball [Netflix Original]
In East Los Angeles, a determined coach leads young men who hope to pursue college basketball.
Netflix Canada release date: March 10th, 2021
Genre: Sports documentary
Runtime: Eight episodes (51 to 62 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream Last Chance U: Basketball here.
Yes Day [Netflix Original]
A mother and father who normally turn down their kids’ requests agree to a day where they’ll say “yes” to almost anything.
Based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld’s book of the same name, Yes Day was directed by Miguel Arteta (Like a Boss) and stars Jennifer Garner (Alias), Édgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and Jenna Ortega (You).
Netflix Canada release date: March 12th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 38 percent (based on 29 reviews)
Stream Yes Day here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
This week in Netflix news: Netflix has begun testing a crackdown on password sharing.
