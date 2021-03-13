Games to Stream ‘n Load on Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [March 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the biggest titles to recently hit gaming services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
We’ll also highlight any Canadian titles when relevant.
Google Stadia
Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 4
Developer/Publisher: Milestone
Genre:Â Racing
Price: $79.99
Metacritic: 69 percent (PC version)
Google Stadia release date: March 11th, 2021
Hit the track in the offroad motorsports experience of Supercross. Tackle a revised career mode, create your own tracks, roam the Marine Islands and more.
Google Stadia’s base free tier allows games like Monster Energy SupercrossÂ to be purchased individually and streamed at up to 1080p/60fps. With an $11.99/month Stadia Pro subscription, 4K/60fps streams are supported and a variety of games are included at no additional cost.
Xbox Game Pass
20 Bethesda games
There isn’t one particular game to focus on with Game Pass this week because the service now features 20Â titles instead. As part of Microsoft’s recently finalized acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media, Game Pass now includes nearly two dozen of the renowned publisher’s most notable games.
What’s more, almost all of these titles are playable through Game Pass on Xbox consoles, PC and Android via streaming.
See below for the full list:
- Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Doom (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Doom II (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Doom 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Doom 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Doom Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)
- The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)
- The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout: New Vegas (Console)
- Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Rage 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)
Alongside the Game Pass additions, Xbox also put together a “hype trailer” featuring footage from its established franchises like HaloÂ andÂ Gears of War amusingly “crossing over” with Bethesda series likeÂ The Elder Scrolls,Â FalloutÂ andÂ Doom — all to the tune of “Blinding Lights” from Toronto’s own The Weeknd. Check out that video above.
Additionally, Microsoft also recently hosted a roundtable between Xbox boss Phil Spencer and other members of the Xbox team and many notable figures from the Bethesda family, such as renowned game designer Todd Howard. While the video didn’t contain any new game announcements, it did offer an in-depth look at the Bethesda studios that are joining the Xbox family.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android (‘Cloud’) streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
What are you planning on playing this week? Let us know in the comments.
