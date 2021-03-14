SpaceX launches third batch of Starlink satellites in two weeks

SpaceX has launched another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on March 14th, a few days after its previous mission.
With this latest launch, the company has sent more than 1,000 Starlink satellites into space. Starlink’s network could eventually total more than 10,000 satellites.
SpaceX has opened up Starlink pre-orders on a first-come, first-served basis in Canada to allow people to get on a waiting list. To get on the waiting list, you have to visit the Starlink website and enter your email address and service address. From there, you’ll be able to select an ‘order now’ button to get to the pre-order page.
A $129 deposit is required for pre-orders. The hardware costs $649, shipping costs $65 and taxes come to $92.82. In order to be placed on the waiting list, the Starlink website states that $129 is “due today.” After the initial order and once service begins, Starlink internet costs $129 per month.
The Starlink team has previously noted that beta participants can expect speeds varying from 50 to 150Mbps and latency of 20 to 40ms. Speeds are expected to improve in the coming months.
SpaceX recently filed a request to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to use its Starlink internet to beam internet into trucks, shipping boats and aircraft.
Further, the company also filed a request indicating that it plans to offer Starlink phone service. These two filings show that SpaceX has big plans for Starlink.
Source: SpaceX
