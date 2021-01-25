Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to CBC Gem in February 2021

Are you curious about whatâ€™s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem next month? Well, weâ€™ve got you covered.
CBC Gem is available on iOS and Android. The streaming app is free to download and offers a free subscription tier. You can also sign up for CBC Gem Premium for $4.99 per month and the first month is free.
Read on for the full break-down of new content coming to CBC Gem in February 2021.
February 1st
- Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America
- Shermanâ€™s Showcase
- How It Feels To Be Free
- Giants of Africa
February 5th
- Anthony
- Call The Midwife: season 3
- Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen: season 1
- Sweet Daddy Siki
February 12th
- 21 Black Futures Part 1
- Met While Incarcerated
- Another Kind of Wedding
- Lovesick
- Love Me As I Am
- Until Further Notice
- Sakhi-Pitiyahte (Bright Light Comes From It)
February 14th
- Belgravia: season 1
February 19th
- Nancyâ€™s Pro Tips
- Finding Sally
- Lemonade
- Old Stone
- 21 Black Futures Part 2
February 26
- Grand Designs: New Zealand: season 2
- Blackbird
- 21 Black Futures Part 3
Coming in March
- Bad Banks: season 1
- Ladhood: season 1
- Stories From The Land
