Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to CBC Gem in February 2021

Jan 25, 2021

8:02 PM EST

Are you curious about whatâ€™s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem next month? Well, weâ€™ve got you covered.

CBC Gem is available on iOS and Android. The streaming app is free to download and offers a free subscription tier. You can also sign up for CBC Gem Premium for $4.99 per month and the first month is free.

Read on for the full break-down of new content coming to CBC Gem in February 2021.

February 1st

  • Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America
  • Shermanâ€™s Showcase
  • How It Feels To Be Free
  • Giants of Africa

February 5th

  • Anthony
  • Call The Midwife: season 3
  • Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen: season 1
  • Sweet Daddy Siki

February 12th

  • 21 Black Futures Part 1
  • Met While Incarcerated
  • Another Kind of Wedding
  • Lovesick
  • Love Me As I Am
  • Until Further Notice
  • Sakhi-Pitiyahte (Bright Light Comes From It)

February 14th

  • Belgravia: season 1

February 19th

  • Nancyâ€™s Pro Tips
  • Finding Sally
  • Lemonade
  • Old Stone
  • 21 Black Futures Part 2

February 26

  • Grand Designs: New Zealand: season 2
  • Blackbird
  • 21 Black Futures Part 3

Coming in March

  • Bad Banks: season 1
  • Ladhood: season 1
  • Stories From The Land

