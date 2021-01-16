What are your thoughts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 series?

This past week, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, including the S21, the S21+ and the S21 Ultra, were revealed.
The S21 Ultra features top-of-the-line specifications, including a WQHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM. The S21 and S21+, on the other hand, aren’t quite as high-end in comparison, but they still sport the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz refresh rate.
To me, the S21 and S21+ don’t seem as great as last year’s S20 and S20+, but the S21 Ultra will likely end up being 2021’s phone to beat, unlike last year’s S20 Ultra.
With that said, the S21 series is also more affordable than the S20 series, so in some sense, it makes sense that the S21 and S21+ feature a few minor downgrades, including screen resolution and build-quality.
From my perspective, I don’t find Samsung’s S21 handsets that exciting and feel they’re pretty stale compared to last year’s devices. However, my opinion might change when I finally go hands-on with them later this month.
MobileSyrup will have more on Samsung’s Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra in the coming weeks.
What do you think of the Galaxy S21 series? Let us know in the comments below.
