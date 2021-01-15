Samsung’s rugged Galaxy Tab Active3 is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Active3, a rugged tablet that features a replaceable battery and a waterproof S Pen, is now available.
Interestingly, the company opted to add a removable 5,050mAh battery that can be swapped out on the fly, so users don’t need to wait for Tab Active3 to charge to use it again.
While I doubt this feature will actually come to any consumer phones or tablets any time soon, it’s nice to know that some devices still get that perk.
Other interesting features include using the tablet with gloves on and a camera-based barcode scanner designed for retailers.
The tablet costs $799, and you can order it now on Samsung’s website. However, when you navigate to the website, it just says ‘Sales Enquiry,’ so it’s unclear how easy it is for regular customers to get their hands on the Galaxy Tab Active3.
The most interesting about this tablet is that Samsung has clearly made a device for the market it’s servicing. There’s no denying this a perfect business tablet and that the Tab Active line has been refined over the years into a device that meets business customers’ needs.
Hopefully, it can apply that same strategy to its consumer tablet line this year.
Source: Samsung
