YouTube testing new feature that lets users shop directly from videos

Google-owned YouTube is testing the ability to shop directly from videos in a new e-commerce push.
“We’re testing a new way for people to easily discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos. Creators in this pilot can add certain products to their videos,” a Google support page reads.
Google notes that viewers can see a list of featured products by clicking the shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video they’re watching. From there, viewers can explore each product’s page and get more information about it. You’ll also see related videos and purchase options for the products.
The pilot is launching with a small number of YouTube creators and is currently limited to users in the United States on iOS, Android and desktop.
The feature could work pretty well with several types of videos, such as unboxing channels linking to the products they’re talking about or chefs linking to kitchen equipment that they’re using.
It’s not surprising that YouTube is testing such a feature, especially since several other digital giants have been introducing e-commerce features in recent years.
For instance, Instagram first launched its shopping feature in 2018, and has since incorporated it within every aspect of its app including Reels. Similarly, WhatsApp rolled out a new ‘carts’ shopping feature worldwide last year.
Source: Google
