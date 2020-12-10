Instagram launches new shopping feature for Reels in Canada

Facebook-owned Instagram has announced that its shopping feature for Reels is now available in Canada.
“Instagram wants to make it easy to discover and shop at the moment of inspiration, no matter where you are in the app, so now, when people see a Reel with tagged products, they can tap ‘View Products’ to buy, save, or learn more about products,” the social media giant outlined in an emailed press release.
Creators can now tag products when they make a Reel, and viewers can then click on those products to purchase them or save them.
With this latest rollout, Instagram has shopping features for every aspect of its app, including the Feed, Stories, IGTV and Live. The platform even fully refreshed its home screen to emphasize the shopping tab.
Although ads are the primary way for Instagram and Facebook to make money, adding shopping features allows the platforms to profit off of sales fees.
It’s worth noting that TikTok, one of Reels’ competitors, has partnered with Ottawa-based Shopify to roll out new shopping features. Users will soon be able to tag stores in their videos with a “shop now” button.
Comments