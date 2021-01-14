PREVIOUS
Nintendo Switch ‘New Year Sale’ offers up to 30 percent off dozens of games

Save on Immortals Fenyx Rising, Super Mario Maker 2, Kirby Star Allies and more

Jan 14, 2021

9:09 PM EST

Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo has kicked off a ‘New Year Sale’ on the Switch’s eShop, offering up to 30 percent off dozens of digital games.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

Catherine: Full Body — $41.99 (regularly $69.99)
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics — $34.99 (regularly $49.99)
Doom (2016) — $31.99 CAD (regularly $79.99)
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered — $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
Immortals Fenyx Rising — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
Jeopardy! — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
Just Dance 2021 — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
Kirby Star Allies — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Mortal Kombat 11 — $27.99 (regularly $69.99)
Super Mario Maker 2 — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
The Wonderful 101 Remastered — $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

The deals run until January 21st. The full list of New Year Sale offers can be found here.

Image credit: Nintendo

