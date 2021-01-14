Nintendo Switch ‘New Year Sale’ offers up to 30 percent off dozens of games

Nintendo has kicked off a ‘New Year Sale’ on the Switch’s eShop, offering up to 30 percent off dozens of digital games.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
Catherine: Full Body — $41.99 (regularly $69.99)
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics — $34.99 (regularly $49.99)
Doom (2016) — $31.99 CAD (regularly $79.99)
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered — $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
Immortals Fenyx Rising — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
Jeopardy! — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
Just Dance 2021 — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
Kirby Star Allies — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Mortal Kombat 11 — $27.99 (regularly $69.99)
Super Mario Maker 2 — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
The Wonderful 101 Remastered — $33.99 (regularly $49.99)
The deals run until January 21st. The full list of New Year Sale offers can be found here.
Image credit: Nintendo
Comments