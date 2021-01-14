Contest: Win a Bell Google Pixel 4a 5G!

Yet another contest has arrived, and this time it involves another 5G device from Bell.
If you fancy the Google Pixel 4a 5G, then you should enter this giveaway.
The Android-powered Google Pixel 4a 5G Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch OLED handset with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the camera setup sports a 12.2-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera that supports 4K 60fps video recording and comes with 18W USB-C fast charging with a 3,800mAh battery.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends on January 31st, and the winner will be announced shortly after.
