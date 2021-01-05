What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in early January 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass service on Xbox consoles, PC and Android.
Typically, these are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has unveiled January’s first batch of new titles.
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android and Console) — January 7th
- Injustice 2 (Android, Console, and PC) — January 7th
- The Little Acre (Android and Console) — January 7th
- Neoverse (PC) — January 14th
- Torchlight III (Android and Console) — January 14th
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) — January 14th
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) — January 14th
Additionally, there are new Perks for those subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate:
- World of Tanks Legend of War Pack (Claim by March 31st) — offers three Premium tanks, a full week of premium time and gold
- World of Warships: Legends Holiday Cruisers (Claim by April 1st) — contains two versatile light cruisers
- Spellbreak Chapter 1 Pass (Claim by April 8th) — includes reputation bonuses, rewards, gold, additional quests and more
Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on January 15th:
- FTL: Faster Than Light (PC)
- My Friend Pedro (Console and PC)
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Console)
- Tekken 7 (Console)
As always, subscribers can purchase any Game Pass title with a 20 percent member-exclusive discount to keep playing titles once they leave the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Normally, newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1. However, Microsoft has an ongoing holiday promotion until January 31st, which offers three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 to those who are new to the service.
For more on Game Pass, check out what came to the service in early December and late December.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Source: Xbox
Comments