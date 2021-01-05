Instagram testing new layout to view Stories on desktop

Facebook-owned Instagram has started testing a new carousel-style viewing experience for Stories on its desktop platform.
With the new design, Stories are viewed in a carousel as opposed to a single tile that takes up the entire page, as noted by Engadget. The controls are still the same as the old design, as you can click through the Stories or allow them to play automatically.
The difference with this new design is that users now have a better understanding of where they are in the queue of Stories.
Since the new design is still in the testing phase, only a handful of users have access to it right now, as I’m still seeing the old design on my account.
A spokesperson from Instagram confirmed to Engadget that the new design started rolling out to a small group of users last month.
Although Instagram has been tweaking its desktop platform to make it more user friendly, Stories have been a bit hard to navigate. This new design will be a welcome change for users who use the desktop site often.
Source: Engadget
Comments