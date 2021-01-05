Cogeco internet is out across Ontario

The official Cogeco Twitter account has tweeted out that the company is experiencing network problems and is working on a fix.
Dear customers, please note that we are currently experiencing problems with our Internet services.
Our technicians are working to restore these services as quickly as possible.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Thank you for your patience,
– Marilyne Cogeco
— Cogeco Connexion (@cogeco) January 5, 2021
In the half an hour since the post has gone live, 77 people have commented on it with issues and we’re seeing even more reports on Twitter and Downdetector.ca.
In a reply to a user, the Cogeco account confirms that the outage is Ontario-wide.
Thanks Joanne, thats true 🙁 #Cogeco ^Jodi
— Cogeco (@cogecohelps) January 5, 2021
MobileSyrup has reached out to Cogeco for more information.
If you live in Ontario and subscribe to Cogeco, you better dust off your old board games because the internet is out across Ontario.
