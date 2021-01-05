PREVIOUS|
Cogeco internet is out across Ontario

Is this like a snow day for work from home people?

Cogeco

The official Cogeco Twitter account has tweeted out that the company is experiencing network problems and is working on a fix.

In the half an hour since the post has gone live, 77 people have commented on it with issues and we’re seeing even more reports on Twitter and Downdetector.ca.

In a reply to a user, the Cogeco account confirms that the outage is Ontario-wide.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Cogeco for more information.

If you live in Ontario and subscribe to Cogeco, you better dust off your old board games because the internet is out across Ontario.

