Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit will take place digitally starting December 1

Qualcomm rolled out invitations for its December Tech Summit event where it’s expected to announce the newest Snapdragon 800 series chipset.
Unlike previous years, which saw Qualcomm host the event in Hawaii, this year’s Tech Summit will be a digital event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to a ‘Save the Date’ sent out to press, the Tech Summit will take place from December 1st to 2nd this year.
In the invite, Qualcomm described the event as the “continuation of our favourite event in digital form.”
“We’re bringing the islands to you this year, along with the latest and greatest Snapdragon news,” the invite reads.
Unfortunately, Qualcomm didn’t share any other details about the event. Judging by past Tech Summits, however, there are a few things we can expect. For one, Qualcomm will likely unveil a Snapdragon 875 processor to succeed the current Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus. We may also see a successor to the 765G, potentially called the Snapdragon 775G.
Further, Qualcomm could unveil new Snapdragon Compute chips for PCs. We already got the 8cx Gen 2 5G earlier this year, but we could also see second-gen 7c and 8c chips as well.
And of course expect 5G, photography and AI to all be big topics at the event. Until the Tech Summit kicks off in December, we won’t know much more. If you can’t wait, Qualcomm’s website includes a countdown to the event and other details to explore.
