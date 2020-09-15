Sony cuts initial PlayStation 5 production by four million units: report

Update: 15/09/20 at 3:15pm ET — Sony has denied Bloomberg‘s report that it will manufacture four million fewer PS5 consoles by the end of March 2021.
“While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false,” a Sony spokesperson said in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz.
“We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”
The original story is below:
Sony has lowered its estimates for initial PlayStation 5 production volume by four million units, according to Bloomberg.
The outlet reports that Sony is experiencing unsteady production yield of the console’s custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC), its core processing component that it designed with AMD. At one point, half of these parts weren’t fit to ship, a figure that has improved but “yet to reach a stable,” reports Bloomberg.
This means that Sony is expecting to produce around 11 million PS5 consoles by the end of March 2021. The Japanese tech giant had previously looked to have 10 million units manufactured by December 2020.
Having said that, this is still ahead of the five to six million next-gen consoles that Sony had reportedly projected in April to produce by the end of March 2021. This figure has risen over time as Sony observed how demand for gaming has increased dramatically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg.
For now, though, it’s unclear what the stock situation for the PS5 will be like in Canada, given that Sony hasn’t even confirmed a price or release date yet. So far, the company has only opened an unusual invite-only pre-order system in the U.S.
This will likely change soon, though, as Sony is expected to finally reveal specific pricing and launch details during its September 16th PS5 Showcase. Presumably, pre-order information will come at the same time.
In any case, consumers will be given some notice ahead of when pre-orders ultimately do open, Sony has confirmed.
Source: Bloomberg
Comments