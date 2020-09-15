PREVIOUS|
News

YouTube testing dedicated section for upcoming live streams and premieres

The feature is meant to make it easier for users to find upcoming content

Sep 15, 2020

10:58 AM EDT

0 comments

YouTube is testing a new section dedicated to upcoming content like live streams and premieres within the ‘subscription’ feed.

The section will be called ‘upcoming live and premieres’ and will show this type of content separately from the latest uploads that users usually see in the subscriptions feed.

“Upcoming live streams and premieres from the channels you are subscribed to will be sorted in reverse chronological order, meaning live streams and premieres happening soonest will be placed first and ones scheduled for later will follow after,” YouTube notes.

Users can set reminders for upcoming streams and premieres by clicking the bell to be notified when the stream or premiere goes live.

The company notes that the feature will make it easier for users to find upcoming content from channels they’re subscribed to.

YouTube says that it’s starting this test on desktop with a small group of people. The test is completely random, so most people probably won’t see the new layout just yet.

Source: YouTube

Related Articles

News

Sep 14, 2020

2:10 PM EDT

YouTube to roll out TikTok-like short-form video format called ‘Shorts’

News

Aug 31, 2020

11:28 AM EDT

YouTube Music shaking up user-focused playlists with new endless ‘Your Mix’

News

Sep 9, 2020

5:48 PM EDT

YouTube Music launches new feature called ‘assistive playlists’

Comments