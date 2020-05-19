Lenovo’s ChromeBook Duet launches in Canada on July 3

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet, the company’s new 2-in-1 detachable Chromebook, is now available in North America.
Lenovo Canada’s website doesn’t list the Duet yet, but Best Buy Canada’s website has the device available for pre-order and releasing July 3rd. The Chromebook has a Canadian price tag of $399.99 CAD.
This 2-in-1 features a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. Further, it features an 8-core MediaTek Helio P60T processor with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD storage.
Further, it comes with a detachable bilingual keyboard that connects via a 5-point pogo pin and magnet design.
The Duet also features stylus support, but the USI pen that works with the 2-in-1 is sold separately. Additionally, features up to 10 hours of battery life, and comes in ‘Ice Blue; Iron Grey.’
