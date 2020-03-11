Logitech unveils three new wireless charging pads ‘coming soon’

If the death of Apple’s AirPower charger has left a hole in your wireless charging heart, Logitech may have a solution.
Logitech is the latest company to roll out a new wireless charging solution that hopes to fill the gap of what AirPower promised: wireless charging for an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once. While the company’s newly announced ‘Powered 3-in-1 Dock’ doesn’t allow for complete interchangeability like the AirPower would have, it can do all three devices with ease.
The 3-in-1 Dock offers three charging areas; a flat pad for the AirPods (or another phone, if you’ve got one), a stand for your iPhone and a hook for hanging and charging your Apple Watch.
It’s worth noting that the 3-in-1 Dock uses Qi wireless charging, which means it’ll work with non-Apple products as well (excluding the Watch hook, which uses Apple’s proprietary inductive charging standard).
Along with the 3-in-1 Dock, Logitech announced two other charging accessories. The first is the ‘Powered Wireless Charging Stand’ and the second is the ‘Powered Wireless Charging Pad.’ As the names suggest, these are simply a wireless charging stand and a flat pad, nothing more.
Further, all three meet the basic spec for charging Apple and Samsung devices (7.5W and 9W output respectively). However, the pads can’t put out the higher 15W wireless charging speed supported by newer Samsung devices like the Note 10 or S20 lineups. It’s also worth noting that Logitech opted for a proprietary connector rather than using USB-C or Micro USB to power its stands.
The Logitech website lists the new charging accessories as “coming soon.” However, The Verge reports the charging stands will be available starting later this month, at least in the U.S., and lists the following prices in USD:
- Powered 3-in-1 Dock – $129.99 USD ($178.68 CAD)
- Powered Wireless Charging Stand – $59.99 USD ($82.46 CAD)
- Powered Wireless Charging Pad – $39.99 USD ($54.97 CAD)
The new products are featured prominently on Logitech’s Canadian website, suggesting they’ll launch here as well. At the moment, it isn’t clear how much the charging stands will cost in Canada.
