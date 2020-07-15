Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in late July 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Console and PC.
Normally, these roll out in two waves, and now, the company has revealed this month’s second batch of new Game Pass titles.
See below for the incoming games:
- Forager (Console and PC) — July 16th
- Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) — July 16th
- Carrion (Console & PC) — July 23rd
- Golf With Your Friends (PC) — July 23rd
- Grounded — Xbox Game Preview (Console and PC) — July 28th
- Nowhere Prophet (Console and PC) — July 30th
- The Touryst (Console and PC) — July 30th
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) — July 30th
It’s worth noting that Halo 3 came to Game Pass for PC via the Master Chief Collection on July 14th.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on July 31st:
- Ashes Cricket (Console)
- The Banner Saga 3 (Console & PC)
- RiME (Console & PC)
As always, you can buy Game Pass titles with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them after they leave the catalogue.
July’s first wave of Game Pass titles, which included Soulcalibur VI and Fallout 76, can be found here.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
Find out what came to Game Pass for Console and PC in early June here and in late June here.
Image credit: Sega
Source: Xbox
