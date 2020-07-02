PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in early July 2020

Soulcalibur VI and Fallout 76 lead July's first batch of new Game Pass titles

Jul 2, 2020

12:30 PM EDT

Soul Calibur VI Geralt

Every month, Microsoft adds several new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand game subscription service on both Xbox One and PC.

Typically, these come in two waves, and now, Microsoft has revealed July’s first batch of new Game Pass titles.

Note that titles often vary between Game Pass for Console and PC.

Xbox Game Pass for Console

  • Soulcalibur VI — July 1st
  • CrossCode — July 9th
  • Fallout 76 — July 9th

Xbox Game Pass for PC

  • Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC) – July 1st
  • Fallout 76 — July 9th

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15th:

  • Blazing Chrome (Console & PC)
  • Dead Rising 4 (Console & PC)
  • Metal Gear Solid V (Console and PC)
  • Timespinner (PC)
  • Unavowed (PC)
  • Undertale (PC)

As always, you can buy any of these games with the Game Pass-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them once they leave the service.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Every month, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate receive various bonus content for Game Pass titles. Here are the Perks that have been revealed so far for July:

  • Phantasy Star Online 2 — July Member Monthly Bonus Pack (includes Triboosts, Casino Coin Passes and more)
  • Smite Starter Pass Perk — leaves Perks gallery on July 13th

Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.

Find out what came to Game Pass for Console and PC in early June here and in late June here.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Source: Xbox

