Sony offers first look at the design of PlayStation 5 game cases

Sony has revealed a first look at what PlayStation 5 game cases will look like.
In a short post to the PlayStation Blog, the company published box art for PS5 game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac’s standalone follow-up to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. This image also shows you what to expect from PS5 game cases in general when the console launches this holiday.
Ostensibly, the only major change between PS4 and PS5 cases is the white banner at the top that says ‘PS5.’ On PS4, this strip was coloured blue. PS5 cases also won’t say ‘Only on PlayStation’ to signify exclusivity. Instead, Sony will use its new “PlayStation Studios” branding to make this distinction.
That said, the borders of the PS5 game case are still blue, just like they are with the PS4’s. All told, the differences between the PS4 and PS5 cases aren’t very significant.
Beyond the brief glimpse at the Miles Morales game case, Sony’s blog post didn’t offer any other new PS5 details. That’s not entirely surprising, though, given that Sony did provide a major PS5 blowout last month. This event featured the unveiling of the console itself, as well as a variety of first- and third-party titles. Pricing and a release date have not yet been confirmed, however.
For now, what do you think of the cover art for Miles Morales and the PS5 game case design in general? Let us know in the comments.
Source: PlayStation
