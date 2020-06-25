Rogers Pro-on-the-Go delivery service is coming to Calgary and Edmonton

Rogers’ contactless/same-day delivery option is expanding to Alberta as the service ramps up in Calgary and Edmonton.
The service is called Pro On-the-Go and not only does it offer contactless phone delivery and set-up support, but also same-day device delivery. That means you can order a phone from Rogers online in the morning, and later in the day, a ‘Pro’ will show up with your new device and walk you through how to use it via video chat or from a safe distance away outside.
The service launches on June 26th and will be available in select neighbourhoods with more coming at a later date. The Rogers press release mentions Chestermere and Sherwood Park, but the coverage map below paints a better picture of who can use the new service. These maps will also be on Rogers’ website tomorrow.
This service is only available with select smartphones. If it’s available on the device you want, you can input your postal code on Rogers’ website to find out if you live in a supported area. This service is also available at no extra cost when you buy your new smartphone.
Alongside this new feature, the national carrier is also beginning to open up its physical stores in Alberta with the appropriate health and safety measures in place, reads the press release.
You can find out more about the service and how it works by reading our prior report. Beyond these two cities, the feature is also available in Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.
Source: Rogers
