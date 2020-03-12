Rogers launches store-to-door service in Greater Vancouver

Rogers has officially launched its Pro-On-the-Go service in the Greater Vancouver area, allowing customers to call a Rogers rep to provide service to them at their homes.
According to Rogers, a connected solutions expert can come to a customer’s house within hours of them ordering a device. They’ll then be able to set up the device for the customer based on their preferences, as well as walk them through how to use it, transfer applications and contacts, and more.
Rogers says Pro-On-the-Go is offered at no extra cost to the customer. The company is offering this service through an exclusive Canadian partnership with mobile retail store Enjoy, which offers a similar service to carriers outside of Canada, like AT&T in the U.S. and BT in United Kingdom. Rogers and Enjoy first launched Rogers Pro-On-the-Go in the Greater Toronto Area.
More information on Pro On-the-Go can be found here.
Comments