Business

Heritage Minister appoints two new CRTC commissioners

The two commissioners have been appointed to a five-year term

Jun 25, 2020

10:41 AM EDT

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has announced the appointment of two new regional members to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Ellen C. Desmond has been appointed as regional member for Atlantic Canada and Nunavut on a five-year term. She is the director of legal and administration at the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board.

Nirmala Naidoo has been appointed as regional member for Alberta and the Northwest Territories also for a five-year term. She is a veteran award-winning television anchor and journalist.

“Their extensive expertise in the industry will be strong assets to the CRTC. I am confident that they will play a pivotal role in bringing forward their respective region’s perspectives,” said Minister Guilbeault in a press release.

Source: Canadian Heritage

