Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from June 6th to June 12th.
Samsung
Samsung’s next Unpacked event is expected to occur on August 5th. At this event, the company will likely unveil the Galaxy Note 20, the Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. At that same keynote, Samsung is also expected to reveal the Galaxy Tab S7.
All of these devices are tipped to launch on August 5th.
For more on Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event, click here.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to lack S Pen support. For the Fold 2, a digitizer would be required to be able to handle 200,000 folds and unfolds. Tests, unfortunately, indicated that the digitizer deteriorates after 100,000 folds, according to a recent report.
For more on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 stylus support, click here.
OnePlus
The OnePlus Z is rumoured to be announced on July 10th. A leak surrounding the OnePlus Z suggests the phone will be unveiled at an event in India. It’s unlikely this phone will launch in Canada.
For more on the OnePlus Z leak, click here.
LG
LG is rumoured to have plans to launch 4G version of its Velvet smartphone. The 5G iteration of the Velvet released back in May, but now it seems the company is planning to reveal a 4G version of the smartphone that includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s unclear if the phone will launch in Canada.
For more on the 4G LG Velvet, click here.
HTC
Taiwanese company, HTC, is expected to launch the Desire 20 Pro on June 16th. The company revealed the announcement through Instagram. It’s unlikely this phone will release in Canada
For more on the HTC Desire 20 Pro launch day, click here.
Alleged real-world HTC Desire 20 Pro images have leaked online.
The above image showcases the rear and front of the Desire 20 Pro. The back of the phone reveals a quad-camera setup as well as the phone’s fingerprint scanner. The front of the handset doesn’t show off very much, but the smartphone is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.
For more on HTC Desire 20 Pro image, click here.
Comments