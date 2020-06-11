Alleged real-world HTC Desire 20 Pro images leak

Real-world images of the often-rumoured HTC Desire 20 Pro have been “spotted in the wild,” showing off that the device’s back is a fingerprint magnet.
The leak, shared by Evan Blass on his Patreon, showcases the rear and front of the Desire 20 Pro.
It’s difficult to make out the rumoured in-display front-facing camera shooter in the image. On the other hand, the picture of the rear of the handset showcases the quad-camera setup as well as the phone’s fingerprint scanner.
That’s pretty much everything that can be gathered from the leaked photos.
The Desire 20 Pro — codenamed ‘Bayamo‘ — reportedly sports 6GB of RAM and Android 10 out of the box
The HTC Desire 20 Pro is expected to launch on June 16th. That said, it seems unlikely that the Taiwanese company will bring the Desire 20 Pro to Canada. HTC hasn’t released a Desire series smartphone here since 2015.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass
