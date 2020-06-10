Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to lack S Pen support due to digitizer deterioration

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is reported to launch in early August, and this upcoming foldable handset will lack S Pen compatibility.
Unfortunately, the Fold 2 seems like a device that would work great with a stylus, especially considering the size of the upcoming smartphone. However, a report provides insights into why Samsung decided not to bring the stylus to the foldable.
Reportedly, Samsung has been developing digitizers for foldable smartphones for over a year, but these digitizers, unfortunately, don’t make the company’s durability standards.
Firstly, a digitizer is the tech underneath the display that recognizes input from the stylus. And without a digitizer, the S Pen won’t work.
Samsung uses digitizers for the Galaxy Note series and the Galaxy Tab devices; however, making one for the Fold 2 is more complex. For the Fold 2, a digitizer would need to be able to fold plenty of times. Further, Samsung needs its foldable to withstand 200,000 folds and unfolds; however, the digitizer reportedly deteriorates after 100,000 folds.
Rumour has it, on August 5th Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold 2, Note 20 series and the Z Flip 5G, but nothing is for certain until the company officially launches these devices.
Source: SamMobile
