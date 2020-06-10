PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to lack S Pen support due to digitizer deterioration

The digitizer would reportedly deteriorate after 100,000 folds instead of Samsung's 200,000 fold goal

Jun 10, 2020

2:05 PM EDT

0 comments

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is reported to launch in early August, and this upcoming foldable handset will lack S Pen compatibility.

Unfortunately, the Fold 2 seems like a device that would work great with a stylus, especially considering the size of the upcoming smartphone. However, a report provides insights into why Samsung decided not to bring the stylus to the foldable.

Reportedly, Samsung has been developing digitizers for foldable smartphones for over a year, but these digitizers, unfortunately, don’t make the company’s durability standards.

Firstly, a digitizer is the tech underneath the display that recognizes input from the stylus. And without a digitizer, the S Pen won’t work.

Samsung uses digitizers for the Galaxy Note series and the Galaxy Tab devices; however, making one for the Fold 2 is more complex. For the Fold 2, a digitizer would need to be able to fold plenty of times. Further, Samsung needs its foldable to withstand 200,000 folds and unfolds; however, the digitizer reportedly deteriorates after 100,000 folds.

Rumour has it, on August 5th Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold 2, Note 20 series and the Z Flip 5G, but nothing is for certain until the company officially launches these devices.

Source: SamMobile 

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2020

1:57 PM EDT

Samsung rumoured to unveil Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 in July

News

Jun 9, 2020

3:05 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ spotted on Bluetooth SIG

News

Jun 9, 2020

5:47 PM EDT

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 20 series, Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G on August 5: leak

News

Jan 8, 2020

1:08 PM EST

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 may use the older Snapdragon 855 processor

Comments