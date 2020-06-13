Google warns of delayed transfers on new YouTube Music transfer tool

About a week ago, Google’s YouTube Music transfer tool went live in Canada. The long-awaited tool allows Google Play Music subscribers to move their data to the search giant’s newest music streaming service. Unsurprisingly, the tool was quickly overwhelmed.
Google is now showing alerts on the tool warning that transfers are delayed due to “high demand.” Android Police reports that transfers are still happening, but it appears that Google has issued the warning because the process can take a long time.
That it can take time should come as no surprise. The transfer tool moves albums and songs, playlists, stations, liked and disliked songs, uploads and purchases from Play Music to YouTube Music. However, many users with larger libraries say the transfer can take several days.
Unfortunately, the warning doesn’t provide any explanation for why the transfer is taking so long. On the one hand, the sheer volume of people trying to transfer content could be the cause. However, Google has yet to roll the tool out to everyone. By slowly rolling out the tool, Google should be able to manage the volume of transfers and avoid this.
Alternatively, it’s possible Google underestimated the amount of music people have uploaded to Google Play Music over the years. In that case, it could be taking a long time because of the sheer amount of data Google needs to move.
Regardless, the tool is still rolling out slowly to users. If you haven’t yet, check out this website to see if your account is ready to start the transfer process. If it is, be prepared to wait a few days before it’s done. Thankfully, you don’t need to keep the transfer window open during the wait — once you start it, you can close it and do something else, or start exploring YouTube Music.
Source: Android Police
