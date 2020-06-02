Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in June 2020

Every month, Sony adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
In June, Dishonored 2, Metro Exodus and Nascar Heat 4 are landing on PS Now.
Metro Exodus will remain on PlayStation Now until November 30th, 2020. Sony’s blog post didn’t specify when Dishonored 2 or Nascar Heat 4 will leave the service.
Altogether, the PS Now catalogue includes more than 800 PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles that can be streamed on both PS4 and PC.
PS Now costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.
May’s PlayStation Now additions can be found here.
It’s also worth noting that Sony recently confirmed its June PlayStation Plus lineup — read more on that here.
Image credit: Deep Silver
Source: PlayStation
