Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in June 2020

Metro Exodus is among this month's new PS Now games

Jun 2, 2020

12:19 PM EDT

Metro Exodus

Every month, Sony adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

In June, Dishonored 2Metro Exodus and Nascar Heat 4 are landing on PS Now.

Metro Exodus will remain on PlayStation Now until November 30th, 2020. Sony’s blog post didn’t specify when Dishonored 2 or Nascar Heat 4 will leave the service.

Altogether, the PS Now catalogue includes more than 800 PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles that can be streamed on both PS4 and PC.

PS Now costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

May’s PlayStation Now additions can be found here.

It’s also worth noting that Sony recently confirmed its June PlayStation Plus lineup — read more on that here.

Image credit: Deep Silver

Source: PlayStation

