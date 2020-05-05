Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in May 2020

Every month, Sony adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
In May, the company is adding Ubisoft Montreal’s multiplayer shooter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Tango Gameworks’ The Evil Within 2 and The Farm 51’s thriller Get Even.
It’s important to note that Rainbow Six Siege will be available on PS Now until November 2nd, 2020.
These games join the 800-plus PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles that are already in the PlayStation Now catalogue.
PS Now is available on PlayStation 4 and PC and costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year. A free seven-day trial is available to new subscribers.
Find out what came to PS Now in April here.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Sony
Comments