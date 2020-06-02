Rogers begins virtual hiring for new customer solution centre in Kelowna, B.C.

Rogers announced that it has started virtual hiring for its new B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna.
The Toronto-based national carrier says this customer solution centre will bring 350 new jobs into the local economy by 2021. All employees who are hired to work at the centre will work from home until the centre can be safely opened.
“We are excited to tap into the exceptional talent in the Okanagan region for our B.C. customer solution centre, which will provide further support for Rogers and Fido customers in the Pacific time zone,” said Rick Sellers, the president of the B.C. region of Rogers, in a press release.
Employees at the new centre are going to handle around one million Rogers and Fido customer interactions every year. Rogers says the new Kelowna centre will be part of its customer service teams, which are all located in Canada.
“With this new centre in place, the region will benefit with more family-supporting jobs, which are especially needed at this time,” said Michelle Mungall, the B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness, in the press release.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hiring and training for the new team members will be conducted virtually.
Source: Rogers
Comments