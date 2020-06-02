Activision temporarily delays new ‘Call of Duty’ seasons

Activision’s upcoming seasons for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile have been put on hold.
The publisher made the announcement in a tweet from the series’ official Twitter account.
“Now is not the time […] Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard,” Activision said in a statement.
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 2, 2020
The announcement relates to ongoing protests in the U.S. focused on racism and police brutality.
Activision isn’t alone in this approach either. For example, EA postponed a planned Madden NFL 21 announcement and Sony delayed its June 4th PlayStation 5 event.
In anticipation of Warzone‘s next season, the free-to-play game held a double XP event over this past weekend. Activision hasn’t announced if it will extend the event given the delay.
When the new season releases, players can expect a new Battle Pass, MP maps, weapons, and more.
Source: Twitter
