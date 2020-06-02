PREVIOUS|
News

Activision temporarily delays new ‘Call of Duty’ seasons

A new start date hasn't been announced

Jun 2, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Activision’s upcoming seasons for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile have been put on hold.

The publisher made the announcement in a tweet from the series’ official Twitter account.

“Now is not the time […] Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard,” Activision said in a statement.

The announcement relates to ongoing protests in the U.S. focused on racism and police brutality.

Activision isn’t alone in this approach either. For example, EA postponed a planned Madden NFL 21 announcement and Sony delayed its June 4th PlayStation 5 event.

In anticipation of Warzone‘s next season, the free-to-play game held a double XP event over this past weekend. Activision hasn’t announced if it will extend the event given the delay.

When the new season releases, players can expect a new Battle Pass, MP maps, weapons, and more.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Mar 9, 2020

3:53 PM EDT

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ battle royale launches on March 10

News

Mar 31, 2020

1:44 PM EDT

Quebec-made Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered launches on PS4

News

Jun 2, 2020

11:51 AM EDT

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first DLC ‘Isle of Armor’ releases June 17

News

Apr 29, 2020

8:08 AM EDT

Xbox spring sale features deals on 2K, Activision, EA and Japanese games

Comments