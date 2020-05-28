Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2020

Every month, Sony offers two PlayStation 4 games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
In a break from tradition, June’s lineup was revealed in a staggered fashion, with the month’s first free game, Call of Duty: WWII, confirmed earlier this week. WWII was made available on May 26th and will remain free until July 6th.
Now, Sony has confirmed that June’s second free PS Plus game will be Star Wars Battlefront II. PS Plus subscribers will be able to download the Star Wars shooting game from June 2nd to July 6th.
Meanwhile, May’s PS Plus games will remain free to download until June 1st.
Xbox gamers can find June’s lineup of free Games with Gold titles here.
A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Source: PlayStation
Comments