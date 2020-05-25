Microsoft eyeing ‘first half of June’ for Halo 3 Master Chief Collection public testing on PC

Microsoft-owned developer 343 Industries has revealed that it’s aiming to have the PC version of the Master Chief Collection‘s Halo 3 ready for public testing in the “first half of June.”
As part of the Master Chief Collection, the nearly 13-year-old first-person shooter is set to receive a variety of technical improvements, including 4K UHD resolution and HDR and PC and mouse and keyboard support.
A full launch date for the Halo 3 remaster hasn’t yet been confirmed. So far, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2 Anniversary have already launched in the Master Chief Collection on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.
Therefore, once Halo 3 rolls out to the collection, you’ll be able to play through the entire original Halo trilogy on PC with all of the remastered versions’ bells and whistles. If you have Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll even be able to play the Halo games — plus many other titles — all for $5.99 CAD/month.
Source: 343 Industries
