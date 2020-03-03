Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary launches on Steam, Windows Store

Microsoft has announced that Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now available on PC via its Windows Store and Valve’s Steam marketplace.
Combat Evolved Anniversary is an updated version of the original Halo game that launched with the Xbox in November 2001 that supports 4K/60fps. Additionally, players will be able to switch between the remastered visuals and the game’s classic graphics at will.
Combat Evolved Anniversary comes to PC shortly after Halo: Reach, which hit the platform in December. Like Reach, Combat Evolved Anniversary is included in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This collection costs $49.99 CAD on both the Microsoft Store and Steam.
Alternatively, The Master Chief Collection is included at no additional cost in an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription, which is available at the beta price of $5.99/month or in the $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate. Finally, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and the other games in the Master Chief Collection can be purchased individually for $10.99.
Meanwhile, The Master Chief Collection developer 343 Industries continues to work on bringing the remaining remastered Master Chief Collection games to PC — Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4. All four titles are expected to hit PC by the end of the year.
Microsoft say it’s adopting a staggered release for each game to “ensure each [game] is right,” alluding to the slew of technical issues that the Master Chief Collection ran into when it first launched on Xbox One in 2014.
The next entry in the series, Halo: Infinite, will launch on Xbox One, PC and the next-generation Xbox Series X this holiday.
Source: Xbox
Comments