Another OnePlus Buds illustration leaks online, shows off charging case

Another illustration of the rumoured OnePlus Buds has turned up online.
Twitter leaker ‘Max J’ (@MaxJmb) shared the illustration, which shows the case as well as the alleged true wireless ‘Buds’ coming from the China-based phone maker. Previously, Max J leaked illustrations of the Buds sans case, noting they would arrive in July.
If accurate, it could mean that OnePlus will finally move away from the dated ‘Bullets’ earbud design. Most recently, the company released the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds. Unlike true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus’ Bullets feature a connecting cord between the buds and sporting a battery pack. However, the cable only links the buds and does not connect directly to users’ devices.
So far, we don’t know much about these OnePlus Buds other than that they may launch in July and that they look very similar to Apple’s AirPods. Further, the case shown in the image looks very similar to the circular case used by the Huawei FreeBuds 3 true wireless earbuds.
Someone responded to Max J suggesting OnePlus will call the earbuds ‘OnePlus Bullets Buds,’ but the leaker denied that was the case.
That said, in previous Buds leaks Max J. noted that the information was from a new source and so it should be taken with a grain of salt.
If accurate, we could soon have yet another player in the wireless earbuds market.
Source: Twitter (@MaxJmb)
