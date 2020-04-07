Huawei Canada launches FreeBuds 3 true wireless earbuds

Huawei Canada has announced that its FreeBuds 3 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are available to purchase online at Staples and Visions Electronics for $259 CAD.
The FreeBuds 3 feature a Kirin A1 chipset, noise cancellation and an AirPod-like design. Additionally, the Bluetooth wireless earbuds feature 14mm dynamic drivers in each bud.
Huawei’s new earbuds case features 20 hours of battery life, whereas the earbuds themselves provide four hours of playback on a single charge. The FreeBuds 3 also feature Bluetooth 5.0.
I’ve been using the FreeBuds 3 for a couple of months now and can attest to how comfortable they are (I’ve frequently fallen asleep with the FreeBuds 3 in my ears). Turning noise-cancelling on/off is also easy and can be done by double-tapping the left earbud.
MobileSyrup previously reported the FreeBuds 3 were making their way to Canada back in January.
